NAS drives stress testing

I've decided on replacing my NAS, and I am finally getting around to it. For my needs a Synology 1522+ will do just fine.
I haven't decided on the drives yet, but that isn't (necessarily) my question. Once I decide on the drives, is there a way I can briefly stress test them to weed out any early failures? Is that even possible?
Basically, what tests would you run on a new (or new to you) drive before putting data on it?
I only have a NAS and MBP and an older Windows laptop.
I haven't decided on the drives yet, but that isn't (necessarily) my question. Once I decide on the drives, is there a way I can briefly stress test them to weed out any early failures? Is that even possible?
Basically, what tests would you run on a new (or new to you) drive before putting data on it?
I only have a NAS and MBP and an older Windows laptop.