NAS drive okay for at rest storage in a computer? Even if not used in RAID? Recommendations?

I'm interested in expanding my storage and looking out for ~4TB options. I currently still using a Seagate (Barracuda 7200.10 ST3320620AS) and a Hitatchi (HDP725050GLA360) drive from circa 2006 without any failures (did I just get lucky?). As far as I can tell these were regular consumer facing drives but I'd like to replicate the durability for the next 10 years if possible.
Main drive will be SSD. Specifically though, if I get a NAS drive for mostly music, video, backup images and that won't necessarily be in raid / NAS box, am I risking anything? If there is a great sale, I could get a second one for RAID 1 but is that sensible if I'm doing it off the motherboard?
Additionally, has the tech improved that I'm not going to regret getting 5400/5900rpm vs the 7200 I have now?
My research so far:
WD Red 4TB NAS CMR 5400 RPM - https://www.newegg.ca/red-wd40efrx-4tb/p/N82E16822236599 - $169
Seagate BarraCuda 4TB CMR 5900 RPM https://www.amazon.ca/Seagate-BarraCuda-3-5-Inch-Internal-ST4000DM005/dp/B01LNJBA50 - $150 (non - NAS brand)
Seagate IronWolf 4TB CMR 5900 RPM https://www.canadacomputers.com/product_info.php?cPath=15_1086_210&item_id=100441&language=en - $139
HITACHI Ultrastar A7K4000 4TB 7200RPM https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B008RTDN6E?psc=1 $126 (OEM though :S)
Toshiba X300 4 TB CMR 7200RPM https://www.newegg.ca/toshiba-x300-hdwe140xzsta-4tb/p/N82E16822149627?Item=N82E16822149627 - $159
Right now, the RED is the priciest. The IronWolf looks like a deal if its reliable... Toshiba looks good, is the performance for storage worth premium over the Ironwolf? There's also WD Blue that I haven't listed here. Any more suggestions/thoughts?
