Naraka: Bladepoint

I've known of this for a while, was thinking it would be just another mediocre Asian themed BR, but the early gameplay video I watched over YT made me dig it a bit. It's like a differentiated Sekiro in BR form. They use actual Jap era guns rather than bullet or laser, etc based stuff other Asian based BRs do. Going for $20 on Steam, will release on 12th of this month. Nvidia's recent driver mentioned that it will have support for this title. It uses Unity (assets look like Immortal: Unchained's forest section), and supports DLSS.



