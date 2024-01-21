Napp-it cs web-gui for (m)any ZFS server or servergroups

Small update of the remote_cs_server software as replication from any to any server requires more workThis howto requires server software up from Mar 16. 2024########################################################Client /server web-gui for (m)any ZFS Serveris a client server configuration with a frontend web-gui (currently Windows web application on Apache) and aserver backend that can run on nearly any ZFS server or appliance (BSD, Linux, Illumos, OSX, Solaris or Windows)This folder "remote_cs_server" contains the server backend with the startup script "start_server_as_admin.pl" and "cs_backend.pl" with the server part and server.auth with the authorisation key.cs_backend.pl is a background task that runs with admin permissions to process and return data ex for zfs and zpool commandsclient.plthis script is an example to request data from the server if you want to add your own addition or menuClient/server setup should work on any server or appliance with Perl installed and access to a root consolebased on *BSD, *Linux (Debian/Proxmox), OSX, Solaris/Illumos and Windows 10/11/ServerServer SetupUpload folder remote_cs_server to any location of a ZFS server(ex /pool/filesystem or desktop or a system folder like /var/web-gui)via wget, SMB, WinSCP or any other methodOptionallyedit cs_backend.pl (WinSCP, midnight commander or other editor) andadjust allowed_ip (restrict clients), timeout (client timeout), max_connections (concurrent number of clients)Start server backend from console as root or adminperl /path_to_this_folder/start_server_as_admin.pl or with a Windows ZFS server/xampp/perl/bin/perl.exe /path_to_this_folder/start_server_as_admin.plIf you use a Putty remote console to start the server:When Putty disconnects the server stopps, use only for tests.