Napp-it cs web-gui for (m)any ZFS server or servergroups

About
Napp-it is a webbased management tool for a ZFS server since the early days of ZFS on Sun Solaris or OpenSolaris. Now ZFS is available on BSD, Illumos (Solaris fork), OSX and Windows where the first release candidate is available now. This gives a unique combination. The original Windows SMB server is not only quite the fastest one, it is also the most Windows compatible one especially regarding ACL permissions where only the Solaris kernelbased SMB server comes close. Combined with ZFS you have a dream team.
Main advantages of napp-it cs (Client-Server edition):
It is a mobile „Copy and Run“ application, no installation required
On Windows, simply download and start. Setup, Update or downgrade is a simple copy action.
It is intended that you can manage any ZFS server on any platform or replicate between any.
Requirements:
Napp-it cs needs a simple webserver with Perl and cgi capability. I decided to use Xampp portable as it offers a whole webserver suite with Apache. You can minimize size by deleting service folders beside Apache and Perl.
Current state:
First beta with basic Disk, Pool, vdev and snap management.
Setup
1. Download Open-ZFS for Windows
https://github.com/openzfsonwindows/openzfs/releases
2. Download Frontend web-gui Xampp.zip with napp-it (portable app, no installation required, just copy and run)
uncompress to c:\xampp
3. Download Backend Server cs_server.zip
uncompress and copy to any location of your BSD, Illumos, Linux, OSX, Solaris or Windows server
4. Open a Browser on Windows with adress http://localhost
or from a remote client with the ip adress of Windows.
more
https://www.napp-it.org/downloads/windows_en.html
Not convinced?
Uninstall Open-ZFS and delete c:\xampp
Discuss napp-it cs for ZFS on Windows:
https://forums.servethehome.com/index.php?forums/solaris-nexenta-openindiana-and-napp-it.26/
Discuss Open-ZFS on Windows
https://github.com/openzfsonwindows/openzfs/discussions
Current state of napp-it cs for ZFS on Windows:
https://www.napp-it.de/downloads/windows_en.html
I'll keep this initial thread up to date
