Napp-it and OmniOS HDD Upgrade

Do I need to consider anything else while upgrading my HDD's from 24 x 2tb to 6 x 14tb in my NAS, I am going to perform the following:



My windows 10 PC is the backup with windows 10 storage spaces using 3 x 14tb and ReFS file system, I will be reformatting the Windows backup first as when I had set it up, I went the auto windows set up route and have not created via PowerShell, therefore transferring files (movies in this case) is extremely slow, I am currently trying to find a good guide to do this.



Once the above has been done and Window 10 storage spaces ReFS has been created via PowerShell, I would copy my files from the NAS to the newly created Storage spaces pool via RichCopy.



I would then remove the 24 x 2tb drives from the NAS, install the 6 x 14tb and install OmniOS r151030 LTS to the NAS and set up accordingly, then proceed to install Napp-it, I would appreciate a recent guide to do this.



Once the above has been done I would copy files from the Windows back up to the NAS.