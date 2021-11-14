I got a Asus Hero xiii board with realtek audio onboard sound.

Lately i noticed something called Nahimic is running in my task manager.



I also heard that it is only for MSI boost or enhanced sound quality boards.

Like a driver. Can i just stop or remove this Nahimic "tool" since it blocks for my thermal take riing quad fans to run in any sound mode.

When i disable or stop Nahimic service then the thermal take riing quad fans works fine with sound modes.



I have no clue how it got on my new pc in the first place..prolly thru some codex i installed.



Do i realy need this Nahimic serive to run ?

Since we have asus sonic studio to enhance sound.