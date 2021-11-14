Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 513
I got a Asus Hero xiii board with realtek audio onboard sound.
Lately i noticed something called Nahimic is running in my task manager.
I also heard that it is only for MSI boost or enhanced sound quality boards.
Like a driver. Can i just stop or remove this Nahimic "tool" since it blocks for my thermal take riing quad fans to run in any sound mode.
When i disable or stop Nahimic service then the thermal take riing quad fans works fine with sound modes.
I have no clue how it got on my new pc in the first place..prolly thru some codex i installed.
Do i realy need this Nahimic serive to run ?
Since we have asus sonic studio to enhance sound.
Lately i noticed something called Nahimic is running in my task manager.
I also heard that it is only for MSI boost or enhanced sound quality boards.
Like a driver. Can i just stop or remove this Nahimic "tool" since it blocks for my thermal take riing quad fans to run in any sound mode.
When i disable or stop Nahimic service then the thermal take riing quad fans works fine with sound modes.
I have no clue how it got on my new pc in the first place..prolly thru some codex i installed.
Do i realy need this Nahimic serive to run ?
Since we have asus sonic studio to enhance sound.