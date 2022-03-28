Mysterious power issues

Hello,



I built this system about 7 years ago and only major problem was graphics card burnt out a few years back.



I’ll try to keep it brief. During the end of a regular day of use, my computer suddenly went to sleep. Woke it up, logged in and resumed activity. After a few minutes it shut down completely. Restart, loaded OS and let it sit at desktop while I monitored temp. Quickly shut down again with nothing obvious occurring beforehand. Restart again and loses power before reaching OS. Restart and enter BIOS to monitor temp and voltage. Nothing unusual before another failure. Continued in this way until power was literally flickering between on and off. I suspected the PSU and tested it (paper clip, seemed to function normally) and RMA’d it.



Got the replacement, installed, no power. The power button LED on the motherboard was flickering every 5 secs, as were the lights on my desk powered by USB slot on motherboard. Sent email to EVGA asking about the condition of the unit I returned and if the replacement was tested in a system before it was sent to me. They say the unit I returned consistently failed when put under a system load. The other question wasn’t answered so I am basically back where I started. One odd thing, when I did the paper clip test with the replacement unit (same results as first tests) afterwards, light on motherboard is solid on now. shrugs Any ideas?



I don’t have access to a known working PSU or another system to test my replacement. I’m trying to get more information before I start buying parts and also need to be certain this replacement unit isn’t DoA.

Specs:



CPU - Intel Core i7-6700k 4 GHz Quad Core

CPU Cooler - Swifttech H220-x

Motherboard - Gigabyte GA Z170x Gaming G1 ATX LGA1151

Memory - 2X Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3000 CL15

Storage - Samsung 950 PRO 512 GB M.2-2280 NVMe SSD

GPU - EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GAMING Hybrid

PSU - EVGA SuperNOVA P2 1000W Fully Modular ATX



Thanks