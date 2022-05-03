My Windows Tweak Guide.

update motherboard bios firmwareupdate motherboard m.2 nvme firmwareupdate gpu firmwarefinish doing all of the windows updates*** settings that need to be set manually ***left-click: start: settings: personalization: start: choose which folders appear on startcheck: file exploreruncheck: documentsuncheck: picturesclose windowfile explorer: left-click: this pcleft-click: C (drive)left-click: date modified (header): until files & folders are sorted by dateview (toolbar): options: change folder & search optionsview (tab): apply to folders (button): yes (button): ok (button)right-click: every icon on the taskbar: unpin from taskbarleft-click: start: right-click: every icon on the start menu: unpin from startright-click: start: run: control: soundplayback (tab)right-click: window: uncheck: show disabled devicesright-click: window: uncheck: show disconnected devicesleft-click: device: configure (button): audio channels: stereonext (button): check: front left & rightnext (button): finish (button)properties (button)levels (tab)output: 70microphone / other inputs: 0 (muted)enhancements (tab)check: disable all enhancements / sound effectsadvanced (tab)default format: 2 channel, 24 bit, 48000 Hzexclusive mode: uncheck: allow applications to take exclusive control of this devicehardware acceleration: uncheck: allow hardware acceleration of audio with this devicesignal enhancements: check: enable audio enhancementsok (button)recording (tab)left-click: device: properties (button)levels (tab)microphone: 100microphone boost: 0enhancements (tab)check: disable all enhancements / sound effectsadvanced (tab)default format: 2 channel, 24 bit, 48000 Hzexclusive mode: uncheck: allow applications to take exclusive control of this devicesignal enhancements: check: enable audio enhancementsok (button): ok (button)\Portable\AUTORUNS - startup\Autoruns64.exe (run as administrator)(I uncheck almost everything in the "logon / scheduled tasks / services" tabs)\Portable\DRIVERSTORE EXPLORER - driver uninstaller\Rapr.exe (run as administrator)select old drivers (button): check: force deletion: delete drivers (button)reboot into windows osdelete unnecessary desktop iconsarrange desktop iconsupdate network adapter (settings / ipv4 / uncheck: ipv6 / dns)dns (ping via command prompt – choose 2 best):wifi router antenna settings:antenna angle is very important (speed test different antenna angles / facing)wifi signal is a perpendicular radial to the antennaex: antenna is facing perfectly vertical to the earth = wifi signal is parallel to the earth in a radialnetwork adapter settings:802.11a/b/g wireless mode = dual band 802.11a/g802.11d = disabled802.11n/ac/ax wireless mode = 802.11ac / 802.11axadaptive inter frame spacing = disabledadaptive link speed = disabledadaptivity = disabledadvanced eee = disabledairtime fairness = enabledap isolation = disabledarp offload = disabledarp offload for wowlan = disabledauto disable gigabit = disabledbattery mode link speed = not speed downbeacon interval = 100channel width = widest possible / autodtim interval = 2enable pme = disabledenergy efficient ethernet = disabledfat channel intolerant = disabledflow control = rx & tx enabledgigabit lite = disabledgigabit master slave mode = force master modegreen ethernet = disabledgtk rekeying for wowlan = disabledht mode = ht 802.11n / vht 802.11acidle power saving = disabledigmp = disabledinterrupt moderation = disabledinterrupt moderation rate = disabledipv4 checksum offload = disabledjumbo frame = disabledjumbo packet = disabledlarge send offload = disabledldpccap = disabledlegacy switch compatibility mode = disabledlink speed battery saver = disabledlog link state event = disabledmimo power save mode = no smpsmixed mode protection = rts/cts enabledmulti channel concurrent = disabledmulticast = disabledns offload = disabledns offload for wowlan = disabledoffload = disabledpacket coalescing = disabledpacket priority & vlan = packet priority & vlan disabledpower save = disabledpreamble mode = shortpreferred band = 5ghzpriority & vlan = priority & vlan disabledprotocal arp offload = disabledprotocal ns offload = disabledptp hardware timestamp = disabledqos support = enabledreceive buffers = 1/2 max transmit buffers (find max transmit buffers)receive side scaling = disabledreduce speed on power down = disabledroaming aggressiveness = lowest (single ap)rss load balancing profile = numa scaling staticsegment coalescing = disabledshort gi = enabledshutdown wake on lan = disabledsleep on wowlan disconnect = disabledsoftware timestamp = disabledspeed & duplex = auto negotiationstbccap = disabledsystem idle power saver = disabledtcp checksum offload = disabledthroughput booster = disabledtransmit buffers = max setting (2x receive buffers size)transmit power = highestu-apsd support = disabledudp checksum offload = disabledultra low power mode = disabledvht 2.4g iot = disabledwait for link = onwake on link change = disabledwake on link settings = disabledwake on magic packet = disabledwake on pattern match = disabledwireless mode = 802.11ac or 802.11a/n/ac or 802.11 a/gwmm = enabledwol & shutdown link speed = not speed down*** gaming ***devmgmt.mschuman interface deviceseverything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...keyboardseverything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...mice & other pointing deviceseverything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...network adapterswifi / nic: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...software devicesright-click: microsoft device association root enumerator: disable device: yes (button)system devicesright-click: high precision event timer: disable device: yes (button)main.cplpointer optionsselect a pointer speed: middleuncheck: enhance pointer precisionmouse / keyboard softwareset polling / report rate: max settingset dpi: 1600administrator command promptbcdedit /set useplatformtick yesbcdedit /set disabledynamictick yesbcdedit /deletevalue useplatformclockrebootleft-click: start: graphics settingshardware-accelerated gpu scheduling: onbrowse (button): location of exe fileoptions (button): check: high performancesave (button)discorduser settings (gear)voice & video (left sidebar): advancedopenh264 video codec provided by cisco systems, inc: offenable quality of service high packet priority: offadvanced (left sidebar): hardware acceleration: offgame overlay (left sidebar)enable in-game overlay: offright-click: game EXE filepropertiescompatibility (tab)check: disable fullscreen optimizationschange high dpi settings (button)check: override high dpi scaling... (button)ok (button): apply (button): ok (button)intelligent standby list cleaner ISLC.exe (run as administrator)the list size is at least: 1024 mbfree memory is lower than: 1/2 total system memorycheck: enable custom timer resolutionwanted timer resolution: 0.50islc polling rate (ms): 500purge standby list (button)start (button)minimize application (run in background)