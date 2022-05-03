My Windows Tweak Guide.

update motherboard bios firmware
update motherboard m.2 nvme firmware
update gpu firmware
finish doing all of the windows updates
*** settings that need to be set manually ***
left-click: start: settings: personalization: start: choose which folders appear on start
check: file explorer
uncheck: documents
uncheck: pictures
close window
file explorer: left-click: this pc
left-click: C (drive)
left-click: date modified (header): until files & folders are sorted by date
view (toolbar): options: change folder & search options
view (tab): apply to folders (button): yes (button): ok (button)
right-click: every icon on the taskbar: unpin from taskbar
left-click: start: right-click: every icon on the start menu: unpin from start
right-click: start: run: control: sound
playback (tab)
right-click: window: uncheck: show disabled devices
right-click: window: uncheck: show disconnected devices
left-click: device: configure (button): audio channels: stereo
next (button): check: front left & right
next (button): finish (button)
properties (button)
levels (tab)
output: 70
microphone / other inputs: 0 (muted)
enhancements (tab)
check: disable all enhancements / sound effects
advanced (tab)
default format: 2 channel, 24 bit, 48000 Hz
exclusive mode: uncheck: allow applications to take exclusive control of this device
hardware acceleration: uncheck: allow hardware acceleration of audio with this device
signal enhancements: check: enable audio enhancements
ok (button)
recording (tab)
left-click: device: properties (button)
levels (tab)
microphone: 100
microphone boost: 0
enhancements (tab)
check: disable all enhancements / sound effects
advanced (tab)
default format: 2 channel, 24 bit, 48000 Hz
exclusive mode: uncheck: allow applications to take exclusive control of this device
signal enhancements: check: enable audio enhancements
ok (button): ok (button)
\Portable\AUTORUNS - startup\Autoruns64.exe (run as administrator)
(I uncheck almost everything in the "logon / scheduled tasks / services" tabs)
(https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/autoruns)
\Portable\DRIVERSTORE EXPLORER - driver uninstaller\Rapr.exe (run as administrator)
select old drivers (button): check: force deletion: delete drivers (button)
(https://github.com/lostindark/DriverStoreExplorer/releases/tag/v0.11.79)
reboot into windows os
delete unnecessary desktop icons
arrange desktop icons
update network adapter (settings / ipv4 / uncheck: ipv6 / dns)
dns (ping via command prompt – choose 2 best):
https://www.wizcase.com/blog/best-free-public-dns-servers/
wifi router antenna settings:
antenna angle is very important (speed test different antenna angles / facing)
wifi signal is a perpendicular radial to the antenna
ex: antenna is facing perfectly vertical to the earth = wifi signal is parallel to the earth in a radial
network adapter settings:
802.11a/b/g wireless mode = dual band 802.11a/g
802.11d = disabled
802.11n/ac/ax wireless mode = 802.11ac / 802.11ax
adaptive inter frame spacing = disabled
adaptive link speed = disabled
adaptivity = disabled
advanced eee = disabled
airtime fairness = enabled
ap isolation = disabled
arp offload = disabled
arp offload for wowlan = disabled
auto disable gigabit = disabled
battery mode link speed = not speed down
beacon interval = 100
channel width = widest possible / auto
dtim interval = 2
enable pme = disabled
energy efficient ethernet = disabled
fat channel intolerant = disabled
flow control = rx & tx enabled
gigabit lite = disabled
gigabit master slave mode = force master mode
green ethernet = disabled
gtk rekeying for wowlan = disabled
ht mode = ht 802.11n / vht 802.11ac
idle power saving = disabled
igmp = disabled
interrupt moderation = disabled
interrupt moderation rate = disabled
ipv4 checksum offload = disabled
jumbo frame = disabled
jumbo packet = disabled
large send offload = disabled
ldpccap = disabled
legacy switch compatibility mode = disabled
link speed battery saver = disabled
log link state event = disabled
mimo power save mode = no smps
mixed mode protection = rts/cts enabled
multi channel concurrent = disabled
multicast = disabled
ns offload = disabled
ns offload for wowlan = disabled
offload = disabled
packet coalescing = disabled
packet priority & vlan = packet priority & vlan disabled
power save = disabled
preamble mode = short
preferred band = 5ghz
priority & vlan = priority & vlan disabled
protocal arp offload = disabled
protocal ns offload = disabled
ptp hardware timestamp = disabled
qos support = enabled
receive buffers = 1/2 max transmit buffers (find max transmit buffers)
receive side scaling = disabled
reduce speed on power down = disabled
roaming aggressiveness = lowest (single ap)
rss load balancing profile = numa scaling static
segment coalescing = disabled
short gi = enabled
shutdown wake on lan = disabled
sleep on wowlan disconnect = disabled
software timestamp = disabled
speed & duplex = auto negotiation
stbccap = disabled
system idle power saver = disabled
tcp checksum offload = disabled
throughput booster = disabled
transmit buffers = max setting (2x receive buffers size)
transmit power = highest
u-apsd support = disabled
udp checksum offload = disabled
ultra low power mode = disabled
vht 2.4g iot = disabled
wait for link = on
wake on link change = disabled
wake on link settings = disabled
wake on magic packet = disabled
wake on pattern match = disabled
wireless mode = 802.11ac or 802.11a/n/ac or 802.11 a/g
wmm = enabled
wol & shutdown link speed = not speed down
*** gaming ***
devmgmt.msc
human interface devices
everything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...
keyboards
everything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...
mice & other pointing devices
everything: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...
network adapters
wifi / nic: power management (tab): uncheck: allow computer to turn off this device...
software devices
right-click: microsoft device association root enumerator: disable device: yes (button)
system devices
right-click: high precision event timer: disable device: yes (button)
main.cpl
pointer options
select a pointer speed: middle
uncheck: enhance pointer precision
mouse / keyboard software
set polling / report rate: max setting
set dpi: 1600
administrator command prompt
bcdedit /set useplatformtick yes
bcdedit /set disabledynamictick yes
bcdedit /deletevalue useplatformclock
reboot
left-click: start: graphics settings
hardware-accelerated gpu scheduling: on
browse (button): location of exe file
options (button): check: high performance
save (button)
discord
user settings (gear)
voice & video (left sidebar): advanced
openh264 video codec provided by cisco systems, inc: off
enable quality of service high packet priority: off
advanced (left sidebar): hardware acceleration: off
game overlay (left sidebar)
enable in-game overlay: off
right-click: game EXE file
properties
compatibility (tab)
check: disable fullscreen optimizations
change high dpi settings (button)
check: override high dpi scaling... (button)
ok (button): apply (button): ok (button)
intelligent standby list cleaner ISLC.exe (run as administrator)
(https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/intelligent-standby-list-cleaner-v1000-released)
the list size is at least: 1024 mb
free memory is lower than: 1/2 total system memory
check: enable custom timer resolution
wanted timer resolution: 0.50
islc polling rate (ms): 500
purge standby list (button)
start (button)
minimize application (run in background)
