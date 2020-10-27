My Time At Sandrock - Kickstarter for sequel to "My Time At Portia" sandbox town/farm life survival RPG

Pathea Games has crafted a couple of noteworthy titles over the past few years from the old Planet Explorers survival sandbox (which offered Linux support way back in 2016) to their most recent major title "My Time At Portia". Portia shares the heritage of town sim/farm life titles such as Natsume's "Harvest Moon" series or Nintendo's "Animal Crossing", open world sandbox crafting / survival titles, and focus on story and character relationships. With its most lauded contemporary the exceptional 2D take on the genre, "Stardew Valley", and 3D projects such as the voxel based "Staxel", My Time At Portia tried to mix some additional depth, RPG, and survival mechanics to overall success. Still, there were some things (ie such as multiplayer potential) that were not possible in Portia but Pathea is back to iterate with the next chapter!They have started a Kickstarter for the next generation "My Time At Sandrock", which takes place in the same world as Portia, rebuilt after an ancient high tech apocalypse. Advertising inspiration not just from their previous title Portia, the devs mention Dark Cloud 2, Harvest Moon, and the popular anime worldbuilding seen in the films of Hayao Miazaki (best known for his work with Studio Ghibi, considered Japan's equivalent to Disney's Golden Age of animation). Sandrock has on day 1 broken its initial $100,000 goal, and plans a slew of expanded game mechanics compared to Portia - including multiplayer! They have just shared their list of stretch goals which add a considerable amount of potential mechanics and content that it would be great if the title could unlock!Ultimately, if you think you may enjoy the game type it seems to have quite a bit of potential. They're releasing for Windows vis Steam primarily and then major consoles (self published/ported), but I've been told that thanks to user requests (my own being one of them) they're looking into Linux support as well. I'd ask that t any backer please request Linux support as it will only make the game designed in a more cross platform, easy to update and port manner for an ultimately better title! Game keys start at $20 for Steam (a bit more for consoles) and go up from there depending on what features digital, physical, and custom benefits you may wish. Check it out and help knock down a few stretch goals if you, your family / friends etc.. would be interested in this type of title. Enjoy!