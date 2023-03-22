My tablet is broken

Hello!
My Samsung tablet won't turn on. Two weeks ago it fell and the screen cracked. After that, it worked fine, but today it won't turn on. I charged it up to 80%, but it won't turn on.
Does anyone know if I should replace the screen? Or is the problem much more serious and cannot be solved by replacing the screen?
If anyone has had a similar situation, I would be grateful for your advice.
