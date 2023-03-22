My tablet is broken

Gabymar

Mar 14, 2023
Hello!
My Samsung tablet won't turn on. Two weeks ago it fell and the screen cracked. After that, it worked fine, but today it won't turn on. I charged it up to 80%, but it won't turn on.
Does anyone know if I should replace the screen? Or is the problem much more serious and cannot be solved by replacing the screen?
If anyone has had a similar situation, I would be grateful for your advice.
 
