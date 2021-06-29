My strange modding collection!

Hi all!

Since this is my first post over here, let me do a short introduction ;)

I am a 41 year young 3D designer and also a tinkerer that likes to create strange computers :)

I will let my work speak instead of me.

Lets start with the latest machine, Windows XP dedicated Mod:

IMG_0701.jpg

IMG_0703.jpg


IMG_0705.jpg

IMG_0707.jpg


Next up is my Windows 2000 Machine - Chernobuild

IMG_0029.JPG

IMG_0036.JPG

IMG_0042.JPG

IMG_0044.JPG

IMG_0045.JPG

IMG_0047.JPG


Then we have a Intel Coppermine Pentium III Tribute Build

IMG_3922.jpg


And my daily baby, a complete system inside an old amp, with fully functional front:

DSC05748.jpg

DSC05766.jpg

DSC05774.jpg

DSC05780.jpg


All these systems are fully functional and work like charm!

Hope you like my little projects!
 
