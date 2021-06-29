My strange modding collection!

Hi all!
Since this is my first post over here, let me do a short introduction
I am a 41 year young 3D designer and also a tinkerer that likes to create strange computers
I will let my work speak instead of me.
Lets start with the latest machine, Windows XP dedicated Mod:
Next up is my Windows 2000 Machine - Chernobuild
Then we have a Intel Coppermine Pentium III Tribute Build
And my daily baby, a complete system inside an old amp, with fully functional front:
All these systems are fully functional and work like charm!
Hope you like my little projects!
