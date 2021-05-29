My secondary rig needs a CPU upgrade.

So my other machine has an Intel 5960x with an Nvidia RTX Titan. I use it for rendering and upscaling video. When I open the task manager, I see the CPU pegged at around 80% running at 4.04ghz when it is rendering. The Titan is getting usage but it tops out at around 20%. I think the CPU is a big bottleneck because the GPU can't feed the CPU and vice versa. I have an Asus X99 Deluxe (v1) that can support the xeon CPUs. I'm having a hard time figuring out what xeon to get. There are a bunch listed for sale on ebay...just can't figure out what to get.



Advice? Thx.