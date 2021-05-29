My secondary rig needs a CPU upgrade.

So my other machine has an Intel 5960x with an Nvidia RTX Titan. I use it for rendering and upscaling video. When I open the task manager, I see the CPU pegged at around 80% running at 4.04ghz when it is rendering. The Titan is getting usage but it tops out at around 20%. I think the CPU is a big bottleneck because the GPU can't feed the CPU and vice versa. I have an Asus X99 Deluxe (v1) that can support the xeon CPUs. I'm having a hard time figuring out what xeon to get. There are a bunch listed for sale on ebay...just can't figure out what to get.

Advice? Thx.
 
The problem with this setup is that Xeon CPUs, while core heavy, are usually clocked lower.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Intel_Haswell-based_Xeon_microprocessors

If you trade off your high clocked 5960X with a lower clocked Xeon with more cores, if your workload doesn't scale past the number of cores your CPU provides (which, without knowing your workload, I already suspect because your CPU is doing 80% and not 100%) it will actually run slower than on your current CPU.

I'm currently of the opinion that given your current workload, you shouldnt upgrade the CPU unless you want a new CPU/MB/RAM combo.
 
mda is pretty much correct.

The e5 2687w v2 is near identical to your current chip.

The e5 2690 v2 is slightly faster multicore at the expense of abit of clock speed and single core.


I would be looking at newer ryzen chips+ mobo for a true upgrade.

If not ramp the clocks up on your 5960x

Another possibility would be grab a dual socket 2011 board (or 2011 v3) and go with dual xeons. Dual e5 2687w v2s would be almost double the multi core without compromising single core.
 
The programs I use (Adobe Premier, After effects, Topaz Enhance AI) I look for more stability than anything else. There are a few chips like the 14 core xeon that would feed the GPU while the render is going on. Those programs def use the CPU, but the topaz really uses it even though it also supports nvidia. I can't afford a whole new upgrade right now as we are saving for redoing our bathroom. So I need bang for the buck. The CPU's top out at 3.6/7ghz which is fine.
 
