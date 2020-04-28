My screen keeps dimming in HDR

N

Nebell

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
1,661
So I turned HDR on in display settings in Windows.
Set SDR content to max brightness. All good.
But damn screen suddenly decides to dim the brightness. It's driving me crazy.
This did not happen when I had HDR turned off. I noticed it happens when I look at white backgrounds.
How do I fix this? Is this Windows or my monitor doing?
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,530
What monitor or TV? Regardless, most screens will not maintain peak brightness across the entire screen with HDR. No need to turn HDR on in Windows unless you're watching or editing HDR content.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top