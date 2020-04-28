My screen keeps dimming in HDR

So I turned HDR on in display settings in Windows.
Set SDR content to max brightness. All good.
But damn screen suddenly decides to dim the brightness. It's driving me crazy.
This did not happen when I had HDR turned off. I noticed it happens when I look at white backgrounds.
How do I fix this? Is this Windows or my monitor doing?
