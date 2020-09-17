My Rampage V Extreme build might be toast... looking for replacement that supports waterblocks.

Maybe its just a virus or something I can easily fix, but even if its just a bad video card (pixels are chunking up and then things freeze and crash, started while playing Rainbow 6 Siege and now windows even takes a crap)... probably time to revamp the whole thing since it has been 5 years.



I'm thinking of sticking with Intel, but I could be persuaded to go AMD again.



I am partial to Asus, but EVGA has been good to me too... I'm open to suggestions.



THE BIGGEST REQUIREMENT IS THAT THE MOTHERBOARD CAN BE COOLED WITH WATERBLOCKS. Currently my Rampage IV is totally blocked up along with the GPU (EVGA hydro copper) and CPU. I prefer running with little to no fans because of dust & allergies (my MORA 3 radiator is external and vented by standing it next to the intake of a HEPA filter & my Power Supply is super efficient and over-sized so that its fan almost never turns on either).



So what boards would people suggest that I can also scoop up a full block kit for? I prefer watercool.de and EK but I am open to suggestions on that as well.