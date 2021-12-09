My PC randomly shuts off when idle (solved)

I am having this problem and I'm scratching my head trying to figure it out. I run Linux on my computer. It runs without issue for days at a time. I can game, work which involves large compiles, run VMs, anything. Then I'll leave my PC and return later to find it has shut off. USB peripherals are still powered. The motherboard RGB is on (it is on even if the computer is powered down). The LAN LEDs are flashing. Hitting the power button does nothing. I have to flip the power off on the PSU and wait for the motherboard to discharge. When all of the lights turn off I can turn the PSU back on and power on the machine. Everything comes up fine and the machine will run for days again. The machine only shuts off when I'm away so it seems to be a problem that occurs when it is idle. It has never happened while I have been using the machine and I have never witnessed it. Here is the relevant hardware:The BIOS has been updated to the latest version. In order to determine if it was a problem occurring in the OS I have opened remote shells on another machine to monitor the system log, top, and the hardware sensors. The final state of all three is completely normal. No high temps or crazy voltages. No process running amuck. No unexpected system log messages. In fact nothing is logged at the moment the problem occurs. It does leave my SSD filesystem in a changed and uncommitted state so in the long term this is not good for my system. Fortunately I haven't run into any filesystem corruption yet. When it comes to the hardware I have run numerous overnight memory tests and I have not had a single error. I am not running an overclock. The BIOS is set to standard configuration with the correct DOCP profile selected for my memories timings. I have disabled the RAM power down mode. No change. Any ideas? This is driving me nuts.Edit: The problem was a faulty PSU which has been replaced by Seasonic.