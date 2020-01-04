My new Linux build

Discussion in 'Linux/BSD/Free Systems' started by Deadjasper, Jan 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM.

  1. Jan 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM #1
    Deadjasper

    Deadjasper [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,743
    Joined:
    Oct 28, 2001
    My main box started acting up recently. More often than not It took 3 attempts before it made it thru POST. Most likely bad caps but I haven't opened it up yet to check. I decided to build another before it fails completely.

    It turned out to be a bit different for your normal desktop. Started with a Supermicro X10SRL-F motherboard I found on eBay. Being a cheap bastard I went with an Intel E5 2620 v3 for $18. Was planning to go with a better CPU after the dust settled but I'm impressed by the speed of this $18 CPU and think I'll stick with it for now. Picked up 32GB of DDR4 Ram, 2 x 16GB for $68. Had a Quadro 2000 on hand along with all the other needed parts. Used an old Fractal Design R4 to hold it all. Loaded Mint Cinnamon 19.3. Total out of pocket was $226.

    P101043222.JPG
     
    Deadjasper, Jan 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM
    Deadjasper, Jan 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM
    #1