My new Linux build

My main box started acting up recently. More often than not It took 3 attempts before it made it thru POST. Most likely bad caps but I haven't opened it up yet to check. I decided to build another before it fails completely. It turned out to be a bit different for your normal desktop. Started with a Supermicro X10SRL-F motherboard I found on eBay. Being a cheap bastard I went with an Intel E5 2620 v3 for $18. Was planning to go with a better CPU after the dust settled but I'm impressed by the speed of this $18 CPU and think I'll stick with it for now. Picked up 32GB of DDR4 Ram, 2 x 16GB for $68. Had a Quadro 2000 on hand along with all the other needed parts. Used an old Fractal Design R4 to hold it all. Loaded Mint Cinnamon 19.3. Total out of pocket was $226. {}