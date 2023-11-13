My motherboard was causing HDD errors. Why?

My home server has an ASUS Q470M-C motherboard. I have five HDD's for media storage and an NVMe for boot. I use 5 of the 6 SATA ports on the motherboard for the hard drives.
I started getting random disk errors in the event log and occasionally an entire drive would disappear (causing other problems with apps). A reboot or two later, it would be fine again, but the errors persisted.
My first thought was the onboard SATA ports were having gremlins, so not wanting to change out the the motherboard, I bought a PCIe to SATA card and moved all my HDD's to that instead. I disabled the SATA ports in the BIOS. After some time, the same problems started happening! I've been building PC's for decades and I've never seen anything like that. I'm sure all my hard drives are fine.
In a hail Mary effort to fix this, I bought the same motherboard again (used) off eBay. I replaced the motherboard, moved the SATA cables back to the motherboard, and booted it up. So far, NO ERRORS. Everything is peachy.
Does anyone know why my original motherboard would behave in that manner with a PCIE SATA board? I can understand why the onboard SATA controller might go bad, but I've never seen that behavior move to a different card. My old Q470M-C motherboard is just a couple months out of warranty (of course), so while I'd love to get an official answer from ASUS as to the root cause, I don't want to pay for it.
I started getting random disk errors in the event log and occasionally an entire drive would disappear (causing other problems with apps). A reboot or two later, it would be fine again, but the errors persisted.
My first thought was the onboard SATA ports were having gremlins, so not wanting to change out the the motherboard, I bought a PCIe to SATA card and moved all my HDD's to that instead. I disabled the SATA ports in the BIOS. After some time, the same problems started happening! I've been building PC's for decades and I've never seen anything like that. I'm sure all my hard drives are fine.
In a hail Mary effort to fix this, I bought the same motherboard again (used) off eBay. I replaced the motherboard, moved the SATA cables back to the motherboard, and booted it up. So far, NO ERRORS. Everything is peachy.
Does anyone know why my original motherboard would behave in that manner with a PCIE SATA board? I can understand why the onboard SATA controller might go bad, but I've never seen that behavior move to a different card. My old Q470M-C motherboard is just a couple months out of warranty (of course), so while I'd love to get an official answer from ASUS as to the root cause, I don't want to pay for it.