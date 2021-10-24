My Latest creation

I thought I'd share this.







I've been researching moving everything into server racks so airflow is easier to manage. My last test with a tesla s1070 system didn't really work out. I think it's possible but I've heard you need to have at least 1 of the original GPUs inserted for it to work, and the 1U format limits you when it comes to a lot of modern gaming GPUs. They're also basically just glorified risers, so you still need a full computer connected to run them. So I tried again with a 4U system and just got it working. It's using 45W intel 6 core xeons, which are surprisingly still profitable for monero mining and fits 12 GPUs total.



Temperatures are good, but I'm currently just using it for HPC cards that have the heatsink fins aligned with the straight airflow of the case and have passive heatsinks. I haven't tried it with gaming GPUs yet but I could see it being problematic if using GPUs where the fins are perpendicular to the airflow. Otherwise I figure removing the fans from a gaming GPU and installing it would work fine.



Drawbacks: Cost, Weight (I can't move this thing unless it's totally unloaded, and then it's still like 80lbs and awkward to move)

Benefits: Simplicity, airflow, space efficient