My home theater / gaming PC

I thought I'd post my PC here and get opinions about the setup. I use to be desk / desktop only, but since TVs and receivers have been more PC friendly I've transitioned into this. My work gets done on a laptop. My home desktop PC has always been mostly for entertainment. Gaming, movies, and music. Purchased a bunch of new stuff recently.Intel Core i7 10900KMSI MEG Z490 ACE32GB G.SKILL Trident Z RBG DDR4EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Ultra512GB Samsung 970 Pro M.2 SSDThree 4TB Samsung 860 QVO SSDs in 12TB RAID-010TB Seagate Enterprise HDDLG 6X External Slim BD-RWCorsair Crystal 460X caseNZXT Kraken X72 coolerCorsair ML fansCorsair AX1600i power supplyCorsair LapdogCorsair K70 keyboardCooler Master MM520 mouse65" LG C9 OLED displayLogitech Harmony 950 remoteDenon AVR-X3500H receiverTwo Klipsch R-28F frontTwo Klipsch Atmos RP-140SA frontOne Klipsch RP-504C centerOne Martin Logan Dynamo 800X front subOne Martin Logan Dynamo 600X rear subTwo Klipsch R-26F rear