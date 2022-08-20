My new PSU arrives tomorrow and I've been considering moving my stuff back into my old HAF912.I'm currently in a Corsair 175 and I like the tempered glass side, sleek front panel and edgy black painted insides and the 'PSU tunnel' that lets me hide cables and my storage HDD. I don't like the lack of 5.25" bay and fairly poor airflow.Today I stripped her down and threw some flat black enamel on the inside. Turned out ok for a minimal effort dusty garage job. It doesn't have to be a showroom finish, just dark.Before:and after:Before any of you go rushing to praise my amazing spray can paint skills, I'd want to remind you that the lighting has been kind and is not showing you all the lil dust boogers that are scattered throughout. I may sand it a little and throw another coat on tomorrow but this IS a minimal effort job.The other problem is using the flat black. I think in hindsight I wish I used a matte finish instead of the chalky and sometimes fingerprinty flat. I may go over it with a coat of matte clear coat, but again it starts to stray from the minimal effort/cost goal I've set.But wow what a big difference the paint made!I'll be messing around with this the next few days and if things look ok enough I'm going to follow through and throw my stuff back in it. I'll post some more pics as things progress.