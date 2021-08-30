My GPU RMA Experiences this year

Since I handle a lot of GPUs for my er... work, I thought I'd share my experiences here. So far I have purchased AMD and nVidia GPUs from most major manufacturers and submitted RMAs with the following:



Powercolor (2 cards)

ASUS (1 card)

Gigabyte (1 card)

MSI (3 cards)

Zotac (1 card)

Sapphire (1 card)



End-to-end Time: Winners would be ASUS in #1 followed by Gigabyte. Followed distantly by Powercolor. ASUS and Gigabyte both got my card back within 1-2 weeks of receipt and the packaging and overall experience was professional and pleasant. I sent two cards to Powercolor around roughly the same time. Their RMA system was down so updated were done via email with one of their techs. They were responsive and helpful and it was weird having a human to talk to for once, but the overall process took the longest at about 45 days total. The also shipped the card back via FedEx hold for pick-up which could be a plus or a minus depending on your preference.



Process

Overall I like MSI's interface the best since you can see the statuses of all your RMAs and they verify SN etc. when you input the data. ASUS seemed a little archaic but functional with a lot of unnecessary forms. Gigabyte's was pretty good as was Powercolor's (minus the whole update system being down). Overall they were all pretty similar and I didn't have any issues with confusion due to lost packages or requiring anything too onerous. Sapphire was somewhat confusing and in the end I didn't have any luck with my radeon VII (it was DOA and probably out of warranty anyway).



Politeness / Customer Service

The tech at Powercolor was good but overwhelmed. MSI was good, I tried RMAing some cards that I had bought overseas and they were polite about not being able to help, but helped me lookup the warranty info anyway so I could see they were out of warranty and not waste me time. Zotac was the worst, my card was in warranty but purchased overseas so they wouldn't help at all (ok, fine) but they wouldn't even bother to give me info on thermal pad thickness. Seemed generally pretty rude. No issues with Asus or Gigabyte but I didn't have to deal with humans directly either.



Free Upgrades

ASUS gave me an upgrade from the 5600xt to a 5700xt so that was nice. Everyone else shipped back the exact model that was submitted (various 6xxx series cards).



Overall the process was much better than I had expected given the market and that these were submitted around May to July 2021. Only Powercolor took awhile and that seems to be the norm in today's world. I did have an issue with one card I purchased from Microcenter where the serial number on the receipt and box did not match the serial number of the card itself (I think it was an open box return, so who knows what happened) but that didn't cause any trouble with the return thankfully.