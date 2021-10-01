My first stuck pixel, fixable?

B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,137
I just got an Acer 29" 2560x1080 ultrawide display. Discovered in the past few days that it appears to have a single stuck pixel. The pixel is green and often hard to see but is plainly visible on black screens like here on the hardforum. I have tried 2 different programs attempting to fix the stuck pixel: UDPixel and Jscreenfix.
http://udpix.free.fr/
https://www.jscreenfix.com/

Ran UDPixel twice, once for 10 minutes and second time for 60 minutes. Ran Jscreenfix for 10 minutes. So far no luck. Are these programs likely to fix the stuck pixel if you ran them long enough? Is it better to use the "massage the screen area" method? Will the stuck pixel possibly fix itself? Just wondering if anyone here has experience fixing these things. This is my first experience with a stuck pixel. My understanding is the chances of fixing a stuck pixel like this are pretty good, unlike dead pixels which can be unfixable.
 
A

aliaskary77

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
347
I would suggest running it for a few hours as suggested on one of those sites, maybe even overnight (start last thing before bed/stop first thing you wake up). Hopefully the brightness/light changing wont affect anyone's sleep.
 
Last edited:
S

Seyumi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2011
Messages
349
I would just return it, I change monitors yearly and I've had about a 75% chance of a screen with dead or stuck pixels. We're talking several dozen screens over the last 20+ years (funny, because usually the more expensive/premium the monitor, the higher the chances). No "fixes" like you mentioned have never worked, EVER. I would blame your issues on the mainstream "normie" market that finds is acceptable to use flawed displays and doesn't do anything about it, which lets the billion dollar corporations get away with it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top