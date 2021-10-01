My first stuck pixel, fixable?

I just got an Acer 29" 2560x1080 ultrawide display. Discovered in the past few days that it appears to have a single stuck pixel. The pixel is green and often hard to see but is plainly visible on black screens like here on the hardforum. I have tried 2 different programs attempting to fix the stuck pixel: UDPixel and Jscreenfix.Ran UDPixel twice, once for 10 minutes and second time for 60 minutes. Ran Jscreenfix for 10 minutes. So far no luck. Are these programs likely to fix the stuck pixel if you ran them long enough? Is it better to use the "massage the screen area" method? Will the stuck pixel possibly fix itself? Just wondering if anyone here has experience fixing these things. This is my first experience with a stuck pixel. My understanding is the chances of fixing a stuck pixel like this are pretty good, unlike dead pixels which can be unfixable.