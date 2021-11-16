My first M.2 Drive

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I can't believe how small these are afraid to break the thing lol. It's about as big a a pack of Wrigley's chewing gum.
It's not even as thick as a piece of gum. I'll pick up two more prob 2TB Gen4s or Gen3s depending if I can use these with my Sata ports I think I will be able to.


257798132_5299212580095678_3236843058889554119_n.jpg
 
