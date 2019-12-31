My ender has landed

Discussion in '3D Printers & Projects' started by German Muscle, Dec 31, 2019 at 3:31 PM.

  1. Dec 31, 2019 at 3:31 PM #1
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,023
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    So after a year of wanting one i finally bit the bullet.

    Picked up a Creality Ender 5 Pro. Has the upgraded silent board with bootloader, metal extruder, and capricorn tube out of the box.

    Prints like a beauty out of the box. I need to adjust the wheels and would like to update the FW. I need to pickup some stuff like a hardened tip and metal extruder gears so i can print some of this carbon fiber filament i have. I also messed up the magnetic build mat. I pulled a print off and it left some very fine plastic behind so i used denatured to see if it would get it off. It kind of did but i think it also removed the non stick coating on the mat as its extremely hard to get prints off of it now. No big deal though as i was planning to switch to glass since the bed isnt level.

    2019-12-26 19.01.16.jpg
    2019-12-26 19.22.30.jpg
    2019-12-26 21.36.08.jpg
    2019-12-26 21.34.56.jpg
    2019-12-26 21.40.26.jpg
    2019-12-28 13.55.24.jpg
    2019-12-30 12.15.30.jpg
     
    German Muscle, Dec 31, 2019 at 3:31 PM
    German Muscle, Dec 31, 2019 at 3:31 PM
    #1
    drklu likes this.