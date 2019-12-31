My ender has landed

So after a year of wanting one i finally bit the bullet. Picked up a Creality Ender 5 Pro. Has the upgraded silent board with bootloader, metal extruder, and capricorn tube out of the box. Prints like a beauty out of the box. I need to adjust the wheels and would like to update the FW. I need to pickup some stuff like a hardened tip and metal extruder gears so i can print some of this carbon fiber filament i have. I also messed up the magnetic build mat. I pulled a print off and it left some very fine plastic behind so i used denatured to see if it would get it off. It kind of did but i think it also removed the non stick coating on the mat as its extremely hard to get prints off of it now. No big deal though as i was planning to switch to glass since the bed isnt level. {} {} {} {} {} {} {}