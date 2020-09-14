My Computer is Eating Hard Drives!!!

Over the last couple years I have gone through 4 hard drives. I will start getting BSODs (green sense updating to Windows Insider Program) then I start getting failure to boot errors, then the hard drive fails completly. I have no idea why this is happening. Using Crystal Disk Info 7 and Seatools the Drives will initially test normal, but eventually they will test as "Bad". My last drive a Seagate Barracuda 1tb will test normal on all tests, but when I use it I get the GSODs about 5 minutes into use, but I clone the drive using USB the replacement drive works fine (250g Laptop drive). I recently bought a Crucial MX500 1tb SSD and although it is much faster I have seen 1 freeze up, and a single GSOD in less than a week. I am afraid of killing the drive if I keep using it. I tested the voltage on the PSU and both 12volt and 5volt tests are normal, within .1 volt. I'm useing a Molex to SATA Power adapter, so no 3.3v. I'm considering the PSU might be an issue still as I can't monitor the voltage over time and it's possible it fluctuates without me knowing it. I am also considering getting a SATA adapter card to see if the problem is with the Motherboards SATA controller.



I also checked the Bios and I am in AHCI mode, is this the proper setting?



P.S. I have also lost an optical drive in the last year or so.