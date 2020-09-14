My Computer is Eating Hard Drives!!!

Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,650
Over the last couple years I have gone through 4 hard drives. I will start getting BSODs (green sense updating to Windows Insider Program) then I start getting failure to boot errors, then the hard drive fails completly. I have no idea why this is happening. Using Crystal Disk Info 7 and Seatools the Drives will initially test normal, but eventually they will test as "Bad". My last drive a Seagate Barracuda 1tb will test normal on all tests, but when I use it I get the GSODs about 5 minutes into use, but I clone the drive using USB the replacement drive works fine (250g Laptop drive). I recently bought a Crucial MX500 1tb SSD and although it is much faster I have seen 1 freeze up, and a single GSOD in less than a week. I am afraid of killing the drive if I keep using it. I tested the voltage on the PSU and both 12volt and 5volt tests are normal, within .1 volt. I'm useing a Molex to SATA Power adapter, so no 3.3v. I'm considering the PSU might be an issue still as I can't monitor the voltage over time and it's possible it fluctuates without me knowing it. I am also considering getting a SATA adapter card to see if the problem is with the Motherboards SATA controller.

I also checked the Bios and I am in AHCI mode, is this the proper setting?

P.S. I have also lost an optical drive in the last year or so.
 
Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,650
Farva said:
What is the model of your power supply? How old is it?
Click to expand...
It's an Ultra X3 1000watt and is at least 5-6 years old. I know Ultra is not a valued brand but it got a Gold award here on the [H] and I bought it used and got a great deal for it at the time.
 
F

Farva

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
36,635
Diablo2K said:
It's an Ultra X3 1000watt and is at least 5-6 years old. I know Ultra is not a valued brand but it got a Gold award here on the [H] and I bought it used and got a great deal for it at the time.
Click to expand...
Do you have stable power at your place? Do you have power fluctuations?
 
Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,650
Farva said:
Do you have stable power at your place? Do you have power fluctuations?
Click to expand...
Not that I can tell, I don't see any dimming of the lights or monitors/TVs. Don't have any problems with any other electronics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top