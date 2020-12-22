Music. on a pc. then to a phone.

M

Morlock

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2012
Messages
499
spotify: login to your account

*fills in username and password, hits enter*

spotify: that username or password are incorrect.

*clicks "resend password" link, fills in email, hits enter*

spotify: "that email is not associated with any account

*(knows that's goddamned horseshit because he keeps everything in a password manager, has for years, but fuck it, maybe they legit lost his data) tries to sign up for account, because hey, it's the logical next step, right?*

spotify: "there is already an account associated with that email, please provide password"

HOLY FUCKING GODDAMNED SHIT IT'S 2020, RIGHT?

It's the future and still nothing fucking works.

This after a literal whole day learning that there's no way to just quickly send playlists and music between an android phone and a PC.

Fuck my life. Is there a free way to do this? All I want is some quick way to send mp3s from my PC to the sd card on my phone and open an app on my phone and have it instantly find the music, with no bullshit, and maybe even use a playlist I sent over, so I don't have to fuck around making playlists on my phone when I have almost a thousand of them already on my PC in Musicbee (and fuck Musicbee for not having an Android app, btw).

Why is this such a big deal? Why can apple shitheads have a nice seamless way to do all of this but we get jack shit?
 
M

Morlock

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2012
Messages
499
Okay, so I tried just copy-pasting mp3s from my PC to my phone plugged in via USB, then used AIMP to create a playlist from the folder and played it over my speaker. It was relatively painless. I still don't see what's so friggin' hard about a player that will let me transfer my hard work and autism quickly to my phone, but whatever.
 
T

travm

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
701
Lol, shit worked considerably better in the 80s.
"Picks up cassette tape from under salty car mat, opens window and taps sand out on side mirror, inserts cassette, proceeds to rock out"

Except your car, it was far more likely to catch fire.
 
T

travm

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
701
Also, I think you nailed it with " is there no free way to do this"
As much as I love free software, don't expect features, or quality at that price point. Lots of little software creators likely struggle thanks to the Internet and free software.

I would suggest looking for something you can buy, I see aimp also has a PC version, maybe they can talk?
 
