Music. on a pc. then to a phone.

spotify: login to your account



*fills in username and password, hits enter*



spotify: that username or password are incorrect.



*clicks "resend password" link, fills in email, hits enter*



spotify: "that email is not associated with any account



*(knows that's goddamned horseshit because he keeps everything in a password manager, has for years, but fuck it, maybe they legit lost his data) tries to sign up for account, because hey, it's the logical next step, right?*



spotify: "there is already an account associated with that email, please provide password"



HOLY FUCKING GODDAMNED SHIT IT'S 2020, RIGHT?



It's the future and still nothing fucking works.



This after a literal whole day learning that there's no way to just quickly send playlists and music between an android phone and a PC.



Fuck my life. Is there a free way to do this? All I want is some quick way to send mp3s from my PC to the sd card on my phone and open an app on my phone and have it instantly find the music, with no bullshit, and maybe even use a playlist I sent over, so I don't have to fuck around making playlists on my phone when I have almost a thousand of them already on my PC in Musicbee (and fuck Musicbee for not having an Android app, btw).



Why is this such a big deal? Why can apple shitheads have a nice seamless way to do all of this but we get jack shit?