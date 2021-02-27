music files breaking up sometimes (SSD)

This is an odd problem that tells me maybe I need to know more about how an SSD works -- or maybe I've just got a bad one. I have a USB cable run from a 1 TB Samsung 860 Evo in an Inateck powered enclosure that contains music folders/files (flac, mp3, etc.) to an Oppo 203 CD/DVD player. Over the last several months, during the time since I got this SSD, sometimes when I start any of an album's files, the sound breaks up, with a little bit to a lot of crackling, the latter so bad the music can't even be heard through it. But two minutes or ten minutes later or the next listening session, the same files play fine -- or maybe don't. At the same time, I can go to another album and that will usually play cleanly or, less often, have the same crackling. I've swapped USB cables and Inateck cases and checked connections.



I'd never had this problem with previous smaller SSDs in the same location, and just now didn't have any trying a 256gb Samsung 850 Pro, although it probably wasn't long enough to call conclusive. The connections on both ends are USB 3.0, while the cables are 2.0, but that hasn't made a difference in the past and they should be backwards compatible, right?. With the SSD, I ran chkdsk and found no errors, but decided to do a full reformat and reload. Same result. Before I deal with this as warranty issue, is there something about the way an SSD works that would lend it to this and hit and miss phenomenon? Or does it just seem like I have a bad one? Thanks,