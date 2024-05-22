Multiple NIC’s, I have some questions

Greetings. I’ve never had a system with multiple nic’s. Will be running Windows 10 pro initially.

I have a new motherboard that has 2 x 2.5 gbe nic’s and 2 x 10 gb SFP+ nic’s.

My main network connection is a 10gb sfp+.

Here is what I envision, you tell me if it’s possible or makes sense on this motherboard.

Line in is a 10g SFP+
NIC 1 SFP+ = line in from router, connected to internet
NIC 2 SFP+ = out to my NAS which has a 10Gb SFP+ NIC installed
NIC 3 2.5 Gbe = out to my gaming desktop which has a proper 2.5 gbe NIC
NIC 4 2.5 Gbe = not used

Can the one single 10gb SFP+ NIC supply network access and internet to the other devices connected to this motherboard? I would guess some type of bridge mode etc?

And if this is possible, does this device need to be on 24/7 for the devices connected to the NIC’s have internet access?

Thanks for taking the time to read this.
 
You most likely would need to enable Internet Connection Sharing and the PC will need to be on 24/7 for the gaming PC and NAS to have an Internet connection.
What is the purpose of the machine, other than being used as a switch?
 
That creates a single point of failure and you have to tell all those computers all the routes (unless you want to go all the way and run a routing demon).

I would hook up everything except the internet to one 10 Gb switch that can talk 2.5 Gb.
 
Ok makes sense.

The computer is located somewhere where this would solve a problem but create others since it would be a point of failure if off , for all the devices down the network. Makes total sense. I was thinking maybe it would function by allowing the nic’s to stay active but you guys are right, they turn off with the pc.

I may end up having to pony up for another 10 gb SFP+ combo switch. I was looking at using these extra nic’s instead of putting a switch in that area which is challenging and would mean I’d have to buy more gear.

So really devices with multiple NIC’s like this are rather specialized. You could use them for a network firewall or bet, or with a hypervisor like proxmox and assign them to different things. But as a single windows pc it would be rather useless at least for me.

I appreciate the fast responses. It was basically how I thought it would be. Never hurts to ask.
 
uOpt said:
That creates a single point of failure and you have to tell all those computers all the routes (unless you want to go all the way and run a routing demon).

I would hook up everything except the internet to one 10 Gb switch that can talk 2.5 Gb.
Yea I was trying to avoid having to get another switch in this area but I’m just going to have to. Makes the most sense. But if I could have used the multiple nic pc for that purpose while still running windows I would have.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Yea I was trying to avoid having to get another switch in this area but I’m just going to have to. Makes the most sense. But if I could have used the multiple nic pc for that purpose while still running windows I would have.
Your plan in the first post is doable. I can't help you with Windows to set up the routing, though. You probably also want a dhcp server on that central machine.

And transfers between 2 machines that are not the central one could be slower going through the computer instead of through a switch.
 
