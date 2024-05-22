Multiple NIC’s, I have some questions

Dreamerbydesign
Greetings. I’ve never had a system with multiple nic’s. Will be running Windows 10 pro initially.
I have a new motherboard that has 2 x 2.5 gbe nic’s and 2 x 10 gb SFP+ nic’s.
My main network connection is a 10gb sfp+.
Here is what I envision, you tell me if it’s possible or makes sense on this motherboard.
Line in is a 10g SFP+
NIC 1 SFP+ = line in from router, connected to internet
NIC 2 SFP+ = out to my NAS which has a 10Gb SFP+ NIC installed
NIC 3 2.5 Gbe = out to my gaming desktop which has a proper 2.5 gbe NIC
NIC 4 2.5 Gbe = not used
Can the one single 10gb SFP+ NIC supply network access and internet to the other devices connected to this motherboard? I would guess some type of bridge mode etc?
And if this is possible, does this device need to be on 24/7 for the devices connected to the NIC’s have internet access?
Thanks for taking the time to read this.
