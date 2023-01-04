Multicore Performance or Single Core Performance?

Hello, I am trying to decide between 2 laptops. One is the HP Spectre X360 which has an i7-1255U and the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED which has the AMD 6800HS. I have both and both of them have their strenghts and weaknesses design wise. I am stuck on which one to pick so i compared the two cpus and found this:As you can see the 1255U does have slightly better single core performance while the 6800H has better multicore performance.My day 2 day would be to stream shows, browsing, write some docs, coding and edit photos and deploy photos when I am traveling which I often do. I do champion battery life and both of these laptops actually get about the same amount of battery run time. Like almost identical. If I could I would prbly undervolt the 6800H if possible since I couldn't find a 6800U laptop.For that use case, which one should I opt for? Single core or multi core?