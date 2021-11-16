Multi-Thread Bandwidth Test Slower than Single-Thread?

Hello,



By default Speedtest is configured for multi-thread test but there's also single-thread test. Normally multi-threaded test was showing good results until recently. I checked single-threaded test and now results are like those that I had in multi-threaded test. If you tap on video, on 3 dots you will see option to view in full screen:

I don't understand why. Single-threaded connection shows good speed but multi-threaded connection shows 3 times less initially and then jumps up and stays fluctuating.



My ISP Sagemcom F@ast 3184 wireless router transmits in 2.5GHz, channel width 20MHz, WPA2 encryption to Edimax BR-6428nS v2 wireless router (repeater mode).