Multi-Monitor Setup - Two Different Users, Same Comp; (Profiles or cabling)?

When my son logs on, the only monitor that lights up is the current 'gaming' display, while the Huion is not on / drawing power

When my daughter logs on, the Huion and the main monitor work - but she can select between using just one or the other depending upon what she wants to do?

I'm a multi-monitor noob, having never ventured into this space. Question is about my kids' computer and their differing uses.First up - they have one computer that both use. My son and daughter both use it for gaming and schoolwork. However, my daughter is also a content-creator type kid, and she's getting a Huion Art/PenDisplay for her birthday. My son will never use the Huion - and she'll use it probably 40% of the time she's on.So - is there a way that I can leave both monitors plugged into the GPU and set up their respective profiles such that: