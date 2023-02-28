erek
A presentation of Multi-Core Quantum Networks
"In the future, quantum networks are expected to further democratize access to quantum computers, enabling researchers, academics, and enterprises to experience strong, reliable, performance gains across multiple QPUs. With its recent acquisition of Entangled Networks, IonQ continues to build upon its reputation as a world-class quantum computing company, touting the most powerful commercially known quantum system in market and sporting partnerships with commercial and government organizations, including Airbus, GE, Dow Chemistry, Hyundai Motors, and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory."
Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wir...or-qed-cs-quantum-marketplace-webinar-series/
