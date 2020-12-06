MUDRUNNER discussion

If you dont have watchpoints discovered nd drive blind, but want to "kill all rabbits at once" nd towing the trailer...while discovering....I know right?...and if you get stuck in the woods, you cn actually disconnect the trailer, maneuver around back nd tow it out with you're winch!! Taco got into woody situation where she wasn't able to pull out, so she had to disconnect nd get out of the woods, while trailer was barricaded, nd pull it frombehind using a wonch.