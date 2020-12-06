MUDRUNNER discussion

Fkn' garmin 🙄...
Untitled_000000.jpeg



Anyways...
Mates, please join in and provide advice to end our private sorrows.

Here's what taco discovered:
If you deliver all the logs, the map mission ends nd you cn no longer explore unless you restart the mission. That means all your progress in that map and all your unlocks(garages, watchposts..) will be lost🥺💔 if you wish to continue exploring current mission, DO NOT DELIVER LAST LOG.
If you dont have watchpoints discovered nd drive blind, but want to "kill all rabbits at once" nd towing the trailer...while discovering....🙄I know right?...and if you get stuck in the woods, you cn actually disconnect the trailer, maneuver around back nd tow it out with you're winch!! Taco got into woody situation where she wasn't able to pull out, so she had to disconnect nd get out of the woods, while trailer was barricaded, nd pull it from
behind using a wonch.
When you unlock new garage, you cn recall some vehicles to that location.🥰soo good!!
Please please speak, discuss!!🤭👍
 
