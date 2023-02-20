MTT S80 making driver progress

https://videocardz.com/newz/moore-threads-new-gpu-driver-doubles-game-support-to-42-titles
They added 21 additional titles to their supported game list bringing the total to 42.
Not bad really for a scaled-up PowerVR GPU.
The hardware looks solid, but as always it is the drivers kicking it in the teeth.
