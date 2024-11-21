MSPaint alternative - jspaint.app

Bankie
https://jspaint.app
I just learned about this tonight. It's a Win95 (Maybe even 3.1; it's been so long ago I don't remember) version of MSPaint that runs in your browser. Copy/paste, loading local files, etc. all work - with the sound effects of the 90s. It's almost unbelievable how fast and easy to use it is. I tested it on my phone and it's still so fast that it appears to run at it's max refresh rate of 120hz there as well.
And it has a few themes -
I can't believe what we've lost over the years...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLppseOoAIA
