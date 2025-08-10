It's been a few years since my last build and after going Intel for what seems like forever, this time I'm thinking of going AMD.
My local Micro Center has a bundle that includes the MSI X870E-P Pro WIFI.
I've seen un-boxings and descriptions of this board online, but didn't really find anything that showed and described an actual build.
Any opinions on this board?
Any caveats I should be aware of, such as dropping the graphics card down to x8 if too many NVME drives are installed?
Thanks!
