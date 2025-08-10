  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
It's been a few years since my last build and after going Intel for what seems like forever, this time I'm thinking of going AMD.
My local Micro Center has a bundle that includes the MSI X870E-P Pro WIFI.
I've seen un-boxings and descriptions of this board online, but didn't really find anything that showed and described an actual build.
Any opinions on this board?
Any caveats I should be aware of, such as dropping the graphics card down to x8 if too many NVME drives are installed?
Thanks!
 
