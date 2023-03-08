MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X New

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,468
As the title says. New RTX 4090 Gaming X MSI. Retails for from 1699.99 most place like newegg and even MSI store.

Price $1650 shipped paypal F&F or Zelle. Sold a few of these here at this price no problem so passig on some savings + tax savings.

I will be able to ship it next week.

Check out my heat below in this line in sig, lot of 4090 positive feedback.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top