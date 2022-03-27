MSI PRO B660M-A Compatibility Issues with PSU?

Considering the MSI PRO B660M-A DDR4 Micro ATX but when putting a build together on parts picker it comes up with a potential issue. Not sure how to determine if it will actually be an issue let alone if I can resolve it. Here's the following compatibility note I'm getting:



The MSI PRO B660M-A DDR4 Micro ATX LGA1700 Motherboard has an additional 4-pin ATX power connector but the Corsair CV 650 W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply does not. This connector is used to supply additional 12V current to the motherboard. While the system will likely still run without it, higher current demands such as extreme overclocking or large video card current draws may require it.



I tried switching up the power supply a couple times but was still seeing this note. Anyone know if this additional connector on the motherboard needs to be plugged in? (This will be my first build so I'm not familiar with it all but the way it's worded it makes me think that not all motherboards typically have this extra connector.) If it's needed, which power supply would work? I even watched some videos online for reviews or installs of this motherboard, but couldn't come across anything about this extra connector, concerns with the correct power supply, or anything relevant at all to the issue I'm trying to resolve.