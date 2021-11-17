MSI mainboard, videocard problem running linux.

Hi,

I have a problem with the onboard video of my MSI mainboard.

Facts:

Desktop computer.

MSI H81M-E33 (low end socket 1150 board with Intel processor.

My monitor is the IIyama HM903DT 19" CRT monitor, connected by vga.

The computer is running Linux Mint 20 Mate, 64bit version.

The problem:

the setup was running fine for a long time, my resolution on the monitor

was set to a mode above 1024x768 (to be able to see my desktop filled with icons).

Only sometimes after booting the resolution had set itself to a lower one, the 1024x768 mode,

resulting in about 1/3 of my icons out of the screen.

On these occasions a reboot of the machine did restore things and show the better resolution again.

But since some days: the monitor shows up in the 1024x768 mode again and again.

The 'xrandr -q' command shows a VGA1 monitor with 4 resolution modes, the best is 1024x768...

Using the 'ControlCenter/Displays' function of LM I see the monitor is not recognised, the 1024x768

mode is pre-selected and can only be set downwards (badder)..

The tool offers a function to 'detect monitor', but that does not work.

What I did:

1. try anothe vga-cable: no change.

2. try the IIyama by attaching it to the vga output of my laptop (running LM 20 too, but 32bit): the monitor is

recognised and a wide range of modi are shown (above the 1024x768 too, and can be set), so my conclusion is:

the IIyama nor the vga-cable are the problem.

The two remaining causes I see: a problem of LM20 on the desktop, or a failing onboard videocard of the MSI board.

Is it a know feature of videocards to 'fall back' to lower resolutions in the case of a (partial) fail?



Anybody with useful thoughts for more testing or about what is going on here?



Note: booting other linuxes from a live-cd or a live usb-stick do not change things to the better: these too detect

only the VGA1 setting with 1024x768 mode.



Thank you,

Olderstuff