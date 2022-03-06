MSI GF62-8RE black screen

I am trying to repair this laptop with no luck. Symptoms were no display, KB lights up, HDMI has no output. When it 1st came in I noticed the GPU fan not spinning. The CPU fan was spinning. So I ordered a pair of fans to replace both since they both were 3-4 years old. Take it apart, clean out the dryer like lint blocking the fins and new thermal paste.

I kept the back cover off and turned it on. Keyboard rgb lights turn on, GPU fan not spinning and no display. All same as before. Swapped memory slots. I dont have another ddr4 sodimm 2400 or 2666 module to try.

Any suggestions?