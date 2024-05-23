MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio Classic GPU - (Somewhat) Rare Bird

Just had to post about this fun, fairly unique card that I picked up off of b/s/t here - the MSI Gaming X Trio Classic RTX 4090. There was very little info about this card out there, and if there was - it was often incorrect:

https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/117mga8/anyone_know_anything_about_this_4090_msi_gaming/

TechPowerUp's database is incorrect (wrong dimensions - it's really 325x140x62 - I emailed them but no response):
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/msi-rtx-4090-gaming-x-trio-classic.b10844

Looks like it was only sold at B&H for a short time last year when it released? My receipt is from there from the original owner:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1747349-REG/msi_geforce_rtx_4090_gaming.html

Even crazier - there is no U.S. page for the card. I had to find an HK PDF to validate the length and specs:
https://storage-asset.msi.com/datasheet/vga/hk/GeForce-RTX-4090-GAMING-X-TRIO-CLASSIC-24G.pdf

tldr; - it's a 4090 with the 3090 Ti cooler shroud on it - released in 2023 in seemingly limited quantities (assuming because MSI was dumping the shrouds). The length due to the older shroud is actually a good thing because it is a great length for smaller cases - 325mm. Tri Frozer 2 versus Tri Frozer 3 in the "new" cooler cards (I also have a MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio RTX 4090). Temps are pretty on par with the newer cooler.

Pics because otherwise this post is kinda just boring:

GPU-Z
4090gamingxtrioclassic.gif


3DMark TimeSpy Extreme Stability Test
gamingxtrioclassic4090_3dmark_timespyextreme_stress_test_gaming_bios.png


Pics of card itself and the box:
IMG_6393.jpeg


IMG_6388.jpeg


IMG_6389.jpeg
 
Last edited:
