MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio Classic GPU - (Somewhat) Rare Bird

Just had to post about this fun, fairly unique card that I picked up off of b/s/t here - the MSI Gaming X Trio Classic RTX 4090. There was very little info about this card out there, and if there was - it was often incorrect:TechPowerUp's database is incorrect (wrong dimensions - it's really 325x140x62 - I emailed them but no response):Looks like it was only sold at B&H for a short time last year when it released? My receipt is from there from the original owner:Even crazier - there is no U.S. page for the card. I had to find an HK PDF to validate the length and specs:tldr; - it's a 4090 with the 3090 Ti cooler shroud on it - released in 2023 in seemingly limited quantities (assuming because MSI was dumping the shrouds). The length due to the older shroud is actually a good thing because it is a great length for smaller cases - 325mm. Tri Frozer 2 versus Tri Frozer 3 in the "new" cooler cards (I also have a MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio RTX 4090). Temps are pretty on par with the newer cooler.Pics because otherwise this post is kinda just boring:GPU-Z3DMark TimeSpy Extreme Stability TestPics of card itself and the box: