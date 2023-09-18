MSI B550 BIOS flashing issues

I have to start this post off by setting things up. My setup was a Ryzen 7 3700X on an MSI MAG B550M Mortar motherboard, Powercolor RX 6700 XT. It was running fine, until yesterday morning, I noticed that the stock AMD Wraith Prism had given up the ghost. Luckily I had set the RGB's to show the CPU temp, instead of just color cycling like everything else. Well, I decided that was as good a time to do my planned upgrade to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Already had it and a Corsair H100i Elite on deck. So I set about doing that. It took me most of yesterday, and a good portion of this morning to install the CPU and cooler, not focusing on it, just doing a bit here and there.



So earlier today, I finally got it all ready to go, and remembered I should probably update the BIOS, as going from a 3700X to 5800X3D, likely the board did not ship with the proper BIOS, and I haven't updated it in a bit, either. I get out a thumb drive, nuke it of all it's contents, and place the BIOS on there that I need, renamed to MSI.ROM. I'm going for the flash BIOS button method.



I plug in the USB stick, hit the button, and wait. The red light is flashing but in and on...off...on...off constant sort of fashion. I had assumed this would be like Supermicro boards that turn off and the light would blink super fast the whole time. So I let it sit for a while, and it just kept going. I know the Supermicro boards take a while, so I gave it like 15 minutes before I started googling. As I thought, after watching a video, the light should have blinked similarly to the Supermicro boards that I am familiar with. So I saw others having difficulty, including similar to mine and determined it was safe to unplug it, and did. Others say to use a smaller, older USB stick, or to limit the size of the USB stick and FAT32/MBR it, and it should work. I figured I would get to that eventually, but I wanted to try something else first...



So I decided next to give it the old let's see what happens when we try the old fashioned way. I plugged everything in and powered on the PC. Everything fires up, but I get the beep codes for video card error, 1 long, two short. Okay, great. I re-seated the card, and the card power, checked the slot, etc. Same result. Then I tried an RX 5600 XT, a GTX 1650, and a GT 730. All give me the error.



After all that, I decided to go back to the 3700X and see what I could make happen with a smaller USB stick formatted correctly. This time, I believe the flashback button worked, as it started flashing, but the PC also started up, and then after a few minutes, it rebooted. It still came with the same video card error.



Now, I am completely stumped, and I don't know what to do. I have no idea if I bricked my board or not, but I feel like it seems likely.