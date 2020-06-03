MSI B450 Tomahawk Build issue

Hey Guys - I'm in the midst of building a new Ryzen 3600x system with the Tomahawk Max board and I'm trying to get past an issue with the CPU LED red light staying on when powering up. I had the system fully loaded with CPU, RAM, GPU all installed but was unable to get the monitor to display (everything else powered up fine). I noticed the CPU LED red indicator on the motherboard was on so I ran the MSI Flash BIOS button using the latest update. It took some effort to finally get the flashing led indicating the BIOS was being updated but the CPU red light continues to stay on. I removed the RAM, CPU, and GPU to see where the issue might be but after powering up the red CPU light still remains on. I want to be sure that's not due to the fact that the CPU was removed. I'd hate to put it back on with the cooler if the motherboard is the problem and needs to be RMA'd. Thoughts?