MSI 2080ti Fan issue

Hi all,

I just installed an MSI 2080ti Trio Gaming X and have some issues :



Whilst playing a game the fans were very loud. Even after the game had finished (just surfing the web for an hour) the fans stayed on full blast. The only thing to make them quiet again was a reboot.



SO whilst they were loud I opened my case to try and check them and accidentally touched the fans, they stopped.



I then installed Dragon Center to monitor the speeds.



I then decided to run 3dmark - The temps never got above 69 and the fans never got above about 1100 rpm and even then they are barely audible.



So I played some more games and the fans now are super super quiet.



Do you think I have damaged them by touching them ?



(NOTE: The fan monitor in Dragon Center doesn't show the middle fan - neither does Afterburner - Only two fans are shown).



Any advice is much appreciated