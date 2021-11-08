MSI 2070 Super Ventus OC Bois

Not long ago I picked up a MSI 2070 Super Ventus OC. It's been running since I picked it up. Picked it up second hand. RGB have not worked on it since day 1 but that's not my question. Just a side note. When folding using Precision X1 it bumps up to boost clocks just fine and stays there. Makes good ppd but only shows average of 65-70 usage. I have no control over this card in X1. I was told it was from a pre built. With no control in X1 I can see that as a possibility. Found some bios on Techpowerup for the MSI 2070 Super. They have the correct device ID but none of them have the correct sub ID. Does having a incorrect sub ID matter when flashing a bios? I know you can flash to different brand cards bios if they are compatible. I'm just trying to update the bios so I can have correct control in X1.