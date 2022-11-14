MS Flight Sim @ 1440 what's the right upgrade? (CPU/GPU bound?) 4090?

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
973
I'm not overly familiar with MSFS and the details of it's performance metrics (GPU/CPU bound?). I do know that some people are saying that DLSS3 is helping, which makes the 4k series cards look good.

Anyone really into MSFS that can comment? I'm advising a friend who's really into the game, and he's considering one of the new GPUs, but I don't know enough to tell him whether he's likely to see 'worthy' improvement from a GPU update or if he should put his money elsewhere.

He's presently running 3900x, 16gb RAM (bought in 2021, don't remember the speed) and a 3070 pushing a 240hz 1440p
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
33,958
Has he played since the 40th anniversary patch dropped? DX12 performance sees upward of a 25% improvement with the latest patch as it made the game a little less CPU-dependent. That said, a 4090 should be at least twice as fast as the 3070 in MSFS, if not faster.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top