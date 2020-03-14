MRAM goes 12nm

Size cut by more than 50%. I wonder if these might be even faster than the old ones, which were 35nS quick.Not that I care, unless they offer new devices in parallel SRAM pinout. I don't mess with serial or DDR pinouts.They announced an expensive new 32MBit (2Mx16) recently with two dies inside, maybe not the ideal solution.What Everspin lacks is a TSOP-II56 or FBGA48 to DIP adaptor for breadboarding that don't cost $9 per chip.