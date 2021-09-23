Move Windows install to different hardware

My daughters computer needs an upgrade. I tried to move the ssd to a newer computer but couldn't get it to boot. I'm guessing the hardware is to different for Windows 10 to deal with. I'd normally have just done a clean install but she has some apps/games that no longer appear to be available in the Windows store that she doesn't want to lose. I'm not real sure if the progress she has made in those games move with them also. I used to use sysprep on the system before moving the hard drive but thought there was probably a better way since I've last done that. I saw something from Microsoft partnering with PC Mover Laplink but I'm not sure if it will do what I need. I also saw that Aomei backupper had a paid version that said it could deal with dissimilar hardware. Any recommendations or thoughts?