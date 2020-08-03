Move to "Gaming Headset"?

Current audio setup



A900x

AT2020 USB+

Creative SBZ



I play 99% FPS gaming and 1% music.

When gaming I keep "Scout Mode" option from the SB on to lighten the bass.



Background;

I started w/ Logitech headsets w/ Mic. Lots of bass. I did lots of research and moved to ATH A700s, then ATH A900x. I had Mod mics on them, but the cords have been damaged beyond repair. I currently have an ATH AT2020 USB condensor mic. I love the mic, but it does its job too well!



I love my A900x headphones and dont want to move away from them, but I want to get a different microphone as the AT2020 pics up every tiny sound available.



So I either want to get a new microphone (possibly the wireless modmic), or get a new gaming headset. The only worries is I dont want to lose that sound quality with moving to a "gaming headset" as well as render my sound card useless due a good amount of headsets being USB.



Any comments/suggestions/questions?



Sorry if this was confusing, my brain has to much going on atm....