Move to "Gaming Headset"?

BroHamBone
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2013
- Messages
- 2,026
Current audio setup
A900x
AT2020 USB+
Creative SBZ
I play 99% FPS gaming and 1% music.
When gaming I keep "Scout Mode" option from the SB on to lighten the bass.
Background;
I started w/ Logitech headsets w/ Mic. Lots of bass. I did lots of research and moved to ATH A700s, then ATH A900x. I had Mod mics on them, but the cords have been damaged beyond repair. I currently have an ATH AT2020 USB condensor mic. I love the mic, but it does its job too well!
I love my A900x headphones and dont want to move away from them, but I want to get a different microphone as the AT2020 pics up every tiny sound available.
So I either want to get a new microphone (possibly the wireless modmic), or get a new gaming headset. The only worries is I dont want to lose that sound quality with moving to a "gaming headset" as well as render my sound card useless due a good amount of headsets being USB.
Any comments/suggestions/questions?
Sorry if this was confusing, my brain has to much going on atm....
