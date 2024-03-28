Move away from unsafe FAT on USB sticks or disks, use ZFS

As we now have ZFS on every mainstream OS from BSD over OSX to Windows, I start using ZFS instead FAT on USB sticks or disks as the ultimate solution for data security on such unsecure media to have full checksum verification of data or redundancy with copies=2
There is no automount of ZFS removeable pools like you have with FAT, but I simply name all pools on USB sticks or disks "usb". A simple "zpool import -f usb" and the stick/disk is there. On Windows I place a usbmount.bat on the desktop. A simple right mouse click as admin and the stick is mounted.
Export pool usb prior remove
