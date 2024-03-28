Move away from unsafe FAT on USB sticks or disks, use ZFS

You can`t just give away a file on an USB stick to anyone like you can with *Fat* but that is not the point and for such I use a cloud link now.

All of my systems have ZFS so I can just plug an external USB disk (can be 20TB) ex to my Mac, Linux/ Unix or Windows systems and import the pool to access or backup data. Removeable USB disks are perfect for external disaster backups (should be online only for backups) but in no way on anything but ZFS.



If a new system lacks ZFS, it is no more than adding the ZFS driver on OSX (many versions supported) or Windows 10/11/Server via online download or from a FAT USB stick (30MB) From all options this is the only secure one to mutual access or move data inhouse or in a workgroup or do backups on external disks from either OS.



To view a movie on TV I also use a Fat stick but not for working, large or important data where I want ZFS checksum protection, encryption with a key per filesystem or single disk redundancy (copies=2). Only point is that you must care about the import/export process (a import/export link on desktop for pool "usb") as a single disk pool hangs in suspended mode if you just unplug (reboot required)



for example

How do I handle ZFS on Windows USB disks

- I always name usb pools "usb"

- I create three batch files on the desktop



poolstate.bat with file content:

zpool list

timeout /t 5



import_usb_pool.bat with file content:

zpool import -f usb

timeout /t 5





export_usb_pool.bat with file content:

zpool export -f usb

timeout /t 5



Execute the file via a mouse right click and "run as administrator"

Prior an unplug, export or check state